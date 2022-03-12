 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Love & support for Big E pours in from all over the wrestling business

By Sean Rueter
We knew Big E was as beloved by those inside the business as he is by the fans. What we saw and heard about the reaction to Big E winning — and losing — the WWE title within the company’s locker room and throughout the industry-wide fraternity of wrestlers told us that.

It’s not the way anyone wanted, but we’re getting another reminder in the wake of the injury he suffered on SmackDown last night (Mar. 11). Well wishes and expressions of love & respect flooded social media in the minutes and hours after E posted a video from the hospital sharing the initial diagnosis he has a broken neck.

First and foremost, E’s New Day brother Xavier Woods shared he’d visited the big man, and reported E was in the same good spirits we saw in his selfie update:

Then there were the supportive messages. They came from heels & babyfaces, WWE Superstars & AEW wrestlers. Everyone loves Big E.

(Like Becky, a lot of people quote-tweeted E’s hospital video. As much as we love his face, we don’t want to create a wall of it with eyes closed and a neck brace. So for other retweets, we’ve copied the text and the sender’s name is a link to their original message. Emojis don’t copy, but if you click to the tweets you’ll also see A LOT of hearts, praying hands, flexed biceps, and fists.)

Bobby Lashley: Get well soon, E. You got this.

The Miz: Thoughts and prayers big man.

Renee Paquette: So scary. I’m so glad E is in good spirits.

Natalya: We love you so much, Big E. Keeping you in my prayers. We’ve all got your back. You’re one of the toughest human beings I know.

Charlotte Flair: You’re in my prayers Big E

Pat McAfee: One of the best humans I’ve ever met.. I’m incredibly happy that you’re gonna be alright Big E. The world will miss your energy, I can’t wait for the comeback. You’re the man.

Sonya Deville: I love you so much, favorite human on the planet and the biggest bad ass I know

Liv Morgan: We love u E .. So thankful you are okay and in good spirits. The power of positivity

The Usos: Get Well My UCE!!

Nikki Bella: Sending you so much love and light E!! Heal well my friend!

Angelo Dawkins: Speedy recovery fam

Alexa Bliss: Hope for a speedy recovery

Powerhouse Hobbs: Rest and heal up . You knows I rock with ya Bruh

Santos Escobar: Real warrior!!! Get well soon E!!

Wendy Choo: Wishing you a speedy recovery!!! Rest up!

Angel Garza: Wish you a speedy recovery and see you soon again in the ring strong man!

Humberto Carrillo: get well soon monster

Matt Cardona: Holy shit. Best Wishes!!!

Big Swole: Thank God! Rest well. All I know is that comeback is going to be immaculate!

Shane Helms: We love you bro!!

Cinta de Oro (fka Mistico, fka Sin Cara): Get well my friend.

Megan Morant: Wishing you a speedy recovery Big E

And we’ve surely missed a bunch. We’ve said it already and this post makes it crystal clear, but this man is loved. That, and the positive attitude that’s one of the reason he’s so loved, can only help him on his road to recovery.

Love you, Large Epsilon. We’re already getting ready for that return pop.

