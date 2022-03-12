Love & support for Big E pours in from all over the wrestling business

We knew Big E was as beloved by those inside the business as he is by the fans. What we saw and heard about the reaction to Big E winning — and losing — the WWE title within the company’s locker room and throughout the industry-wide fraternity of wrestlers told us that.

It’s not the way anyone wanted, but we’re getting another reminder in the wake of the injury he suffered on SmackDown last night (Mar. 11). Well wishes and expressions of love & respect flooded social media in the minutes and hours after E posted a video from the hospital sharing the initial diagnosis he has a broken neck.

First and foremost, E’s New Day brother Xavier Woods shared he’d visited the big man, and reported E was in the same good spirits we saw in his selfie update:

Went to see E and he’s in good spirits. Hell of a guy and beyond proud to call him my brother. — Austin Creed - King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 12, 2022

Then there were the supportive messages. They came from heels & babyfaces, WWE Superstars & AEW wrestlers. Everyone loves Big E.

One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E. https://t.co/RYJyQud9GT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 12, 2022

(Like Becky, a lot of people quote-tweeted E’s hospital video. As much as we love his face, we don’t want to create a wall of it with eyes closed and a neck brace. So for other retweets, we’ve copied the text and the sender’s name is a link to their original message. Emojis don’t copy, but if you click to the tweets you’ll also see A LOT of hearts, praying hands, flexed biceps, and fists.)

We love you Big E — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) March 12, 2022

Just heard about Big E. Actively saying my prayers. Wishing, hoping and praying for a full and completely recovery for this amazing man.@WWEBigE — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 12, 2022

E — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 12, 2022

Big E is truly one of the most incredible humans I’ve ever known. Broken neck and he’s more concerned with how we all feel. We don’t deserve that man. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 12, 2022

Big E is the best. The absolute best.



He’ll come back even better. — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) March 12, 2022

Big E breaking his neck and immediately posting a video because he doesn't want people to worry about him lines up with everything I've ever heard about the man. On the very short list of people in wrestling you never hear a bad word about. — Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) March 12, 2022

love to Big E pic.twitter.com/vjQVCTLD7P — Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 12, 2022

Just seeing the Big E news .. prayers up for one of the best humans in the world ... love you E — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 12, 2022

And we’ve surely missed a bunch. We’ve said it already and this post makes it crystal clear, but this man is loved. That, and the positive attitude that’s one of the reason he’s so loved, can only help him on his road to recovery.

Love you, Large Epsilon. We’re already getting ready for that return pop.