WWE SmackDown recap & reactions (Mar. 11, 2022): A filler show

So Roman Reigns showed up at the Madison Square Garden house show this past weekend and beat the trash out of Brock Lesnar, taking a chair to his back, dropping him on some steps, making Lesnar bleed his own blood. Lesnar kept his WWE championship, however, and the title vs. title unification match is still on for WrestleMania 38 next month in Arlington, Texas.

What we’re also getting is the return of the very big, very mean, very pissed off Brock Lesnar.

He opened this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with the following promo:

More or less making clear that the happy go lucky Lesnar we’ve gotten used to the past few weeks is outta here and he’s been replaced by the snarling monster we’re used to. I, for one, welcome this change. Sure, it’s been great seeing a different side of Brock but for the purposes of the match itself, I’m far more excited for the prospect of two pissed off killers eager to destroy each than two guys just having a good time in a competition.

Count me in for more of this, please.

The opposite side of that coin is this Ronda Rousey/Charlotte Flair feud over the SmackDown women’s championship.

It just feels so, I don’t know… lifeless?

The new wrinkle they’ve added is that after Flair called Rousey a one-trick pony, making note of the fact that she can only win via her trusty armbar, Rousey showed she spent at least some of her time away perfecting the Ankle Lock as well. Last week, she tapped Flair with it and she’s now vowing to do the same at WrestleMania.

Here, they came face-to-face to argue about it and spent a lot of words to say very little.

It amounted to this:

Rousey: “I’m going to tap you and win at the big show.”

Flair: “No, you’re not.”

Scene.

Like I said, it just feels lifeless. That may be in part because Rousey always should have come back to her feud with Becky Lynch, which was a lot more personal, and this just doesn’t live up to anything close to that.

They tried to inject some life into it with a pull apart brawl at the end of the show where Flair slammed Rousey onto a car and then choked her on it. It came across a bit too forced for my tastes but I do appreciate the effort.

All the rest

Named that man Butch.

Name aside, there’s no reason it can’t work with what they’re doing. Pete Dunne, or Butch, is one hell of a brawler who fits right in mean mugging with Sheamus and Holland as fellas here to fight everyone. They had a good match with The New Day until the end, when Holland didn’t get Big E all the way over on a suplex and he landed on his head on the outside. From there, nothing else mattered but Big E being okay. Sadly, we would later learn he suffered a broken neck and we can only hope for the best for his recovery.

I’m not entirely worried about it, and I’m not sure anyone else is either, but shouldn’t WWE be doing more to make Happy Corbin look like a threat to Drew McIntyre? He’s looked grossly incompetent, as has his entire crew, all along. Is that really an effective way to build to a match, let alone one at WrestleMania?

WWE changed plans with Sasha Banks multiple times for this show, ultimately settling on Banks & Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya with Queen Zelina & Carmella watching ringside. The babyfaces won a short match and it was sold as the two “continuing to roll” on their way to their title match at WrestleMania.

Rick BOOGS is getting a title shot at WrestleMania! We love that!

Absolutely LOVED seeing Pat McAfee get physical with Austin Theory when he showed up to try to pull his nonsense again this week, mostly because it showed just how good McAfee still is at pretty much everything to do with pro wrestling. Michael Cole trying to get him to remain professional was a nice touch, and really made him look that much more dangerous. I’m not entirely sure why it led to his getting yanked out of the building by security but we have to assume this could be where Vince McMahon starts to get involved in all this. I’m looking forward to seeing where it goes.

The main event of this show was yet another fun Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn match, won yet again by Ricochet to retain the Intercontinental championship. In the absence of Johnny Knoxville being able to show up each week, this has been an enjoyable side story while Zayn continues to be brilliant as the crazed man who constantly thinks he’s getting screwed over.

This was largely a filler show, missing its biggest star.

Grade: C-

