Big E says he has a broken neck

During their match on Friday Night SmackDown this week, Ridge Holland gave Big E a belly-to-belly suplex. It went wrong, and Big E landed directly on his head on the outside mat. He was clearly hurt and stretchered out before being taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Now, he’s posted an update saying he has a broken neck:

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages. It’s very heartwarming. I can move all of my digits — you see that, that’s nice, that’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine. But unfortunately right now, they tell me my neck is broken. So there’s that. But, once again, thank you everybody, I’m going to be all right. I’ll be good, don’t worry, go to sleep, don’t worry about old me. But, for real, thank you. And I appreciate all of you, for real.”

He seems to be in good spirits, but this is awful news. All the best to Big E as he recovers from this.