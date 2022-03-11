The Usos vs. Nakamura & BOOGS set for WrestleMania 38

The Usos showed up to Friday Night SmackDown this week without an opponent for WrestleMania 38. Commentary sold like they were going to reveal their plans for the big show next month in Arlington, Texas, but instead Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick BOOGS showed up to say they want a shot.

BOOGS was on a bum knee, so The Usos offered up a singles match against Jey and if Rick could win, they would get their shot at the SmackDown tag team titles. Naturally, BOOGS revealed just after the match started that he’s not actually hurt.

You know what that means!

Sure enough, BOOGS scored the victory and booked a ticket to the biggest show of the year, in a title match no less!

The updated WrestleMania 38 match cards are as follows:

Saturday:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Sunday:

WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

TBA: