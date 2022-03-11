Big E hurt at SmackDown, taken out on a stretcher (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Big E says he suffered a broken neck.

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured The New Day wrestling the team of Sheamus and Ridge Holland. During the course of the match, they went to the outside and Holland hit a belly-to-belly suplex on E that he didn’t get full rotation on. It led to E landing directly on his head.

Immediately after, he laid himself down and the camera quickly cut away. The match went to the finish shortly after and Michael Cole informed us medical personnel had come to ringside to tend to Big E.

Video from inside the arena shows him being stretchered out. At one point it appears he does give the thumbs up sign:

All the best to Big E as we hope he avoided any serious injury here.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to provide any update on his condition but we’ll be sure to pass that along just as soon as it comes in.