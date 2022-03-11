Pete Dunne just showed up on SmackDown ... as a guy named BUTCH

Sheamus and Ridge Holland were being interviewed prior to their match against The New Day on Friday Night SmackDown this week when the former said they brought someone along with them. We know him by a different name but they know him by his nickname:

Ah, yes. BUTCH.

BUTCH would be NXT star Pete Dunne, who has been with the company dating all the way back to 2016 but has never had a proper run on the main roster. It’s unclear if this represents a main roster call up but the timing would be appropriate considering there’s nothing left for him to do in NXT 2.0 and he doesn’t really fit in with the direction of that brand anymore.

From the looks of it, he’ll be aligning with Sheamus and Holland, creating a stable of brawlers on the blue brand. Michael Cole mentioned BUTCH has been added to the group, so we’ll see how this plays out moving forward.

