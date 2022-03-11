Lita would be stoked to wrestle for WWE again

Although Lita has only worked two matches and a couple of segments on television in 2022, those matches were the Royal Rumble and a Raw women’s championship match against Becky Lynch. She also had confrontation with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on the blue brand. She’s shown she can still go, both as a character on TV and in actual matches.

We haven’t seen her since the loss to Lynch at Elimination Chamber but that doesn’t mean she’s done. Actually, from what she told Corey Graves on the “After the Bell” podcast, she’s ready for more (transcription via Fightful):

“I’m honestly taking this all as it comes. I’d be stoked to do something else, where as prior, I’d be like, ‘No, no, no.’ Now, I’m questioning, ‘were you being honest without yourself or this is just how you felt then and this is how you feel now.’ I’m all about changing your opinion of don’t back yourself into a corner just because you said I’m done or not done.” ... “It more so has to do with, being in the Rumble and the women I touched in there, so briefly, being like, ‘they’re really strong’ or ‘they’re really good.’ Seeing them inside the ring, work, vs from television, and seeing how deep and talented the roster is, there are so many possibilities of great matchups that I would enjoy and fans would enjoy. I wouldn’t say it’s Pandora’s box of ‘let me in there, anyone, anytime, let’s do this.’ We could think about this and there be some fun matchups that lead to this cool cross-generational experience, not only for the women in the locker room but fans too.”

Even a cursory glance at the women’s roster shows that there’s plenty of room for a veteran talent like Lita who can have good matches with multiple wrestlers. Why not? If she’s ready and willing, and clearly okay with putting over the stars of tomorrow, it only makes sense to do it.

Right?