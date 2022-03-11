 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WWE books ‘Championship Contender’s match’ for team already booked for WrestleMania title match

By Sean Rueter
WWE.com

Until yesterday, WWE was promoting a Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina singles match for SmackDown tonight (Mar. 11).

It was standard booking in support of Sasha & Naomi’s feud with Zelina and her WWE Women’s Tag Team championship partner, Carmella. Naomi beat Mella on last week’s show, and the two teams are 23 of an already announced Triple Threat match for the titles at WrestleMania 38 next month.

They’ve changed course, though, and we’re now getting a tag match between the champs and one of their ‘Mania challengers on tonight’s show from Birmingham, Alabama. The weird part is they’re promoting it as a “Championship Contender’s match”. Lately, that bit of terminology’s been used for beat-the-champ-to-get-a-title shot affairs, such as when Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan beat Carmella & Zelina on Raw this past Monday to make the April match in Texas a three-team bout.

It might make you wonder what would happen if the former Team B.A.D. duo lost on SmackDown, but I doubt that’ll happen. In fact, I’d be surprised if we even get a finish. Reports are a fourth team will still be added to the Women’s Tag title match at AT&T Stadium, and having them (likely Natalya & Shayna Baszler or Shotzi) crash tonight will probably get us closer to that.

At least we’re definitely still getting Big E & Kofi avenging their ATV.

