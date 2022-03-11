WWE books ‘Championship Contender’s match’ for team already booked for WrestleMania title match

Until yesterday, WWE was promoting a Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina singles match for SmackDown tonight (Mar. 11).

It was standard booking in support of Sasha & Naomi’s feud with Zelina and her WWE Women’s Tag Team championship partner, Carmella. Naomi beat Mella on last week’s show, and the two teams are 2⁄ 3 of an already announced Triple Threat match for the titles at WrestleMania 38 next month.

They’ve changed course, though, and we’re now getting a tag match between the champs and one of their ‘Mania challengers on tonight’s show from Birmingham, Alabama. The weird part is they’re promoting it as a “Championship Contender’s match”. Lately, that bit of terminology’s been used for beat-the-champ-to-get-a-title shot affairs, such as when Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan beat Carmella & Zelina on Raw this past Monday to make the April match in Texas a three-team bout.

It might make you wonder what would happen if the former Team B.A.D. duo lost on SmackDown, but I doubt that’ll happen. In fact, I’d be surprised if we even get a finish. Reports are a fourth team will still be added to the Women’s Tag title match at AT&T Stadium, and having them (likely Natalya & Shayna Baszler or Shotzi) crash tonight will probably get us closer to that.

At least we’re definitely still getting Big E & Kofi avenging their ATV.