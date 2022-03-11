Pat McAfee cuts a STUPENDOUS promo about his WrestleMania dream

If you only know Pat McAfee from his exemplary work as a color commentator on SmackDown over the past year, maybe you weren’t too excited about his upcoming WrestleMania match — even after we found out he wouldn’t actually be wrestling a 76 year old.

That might be because you don’t McAfee’s story. You might not know he appeared on independent shows as a college football player, and was integrated wrestling-style promos into his NFL and sports talk career well before WWE gave him a chance. Maybe you missed his run in NXT, which included two TakeOver matches, both of which consisted of a lot more than just one or two big spots, and were anything but the celebrity carry jobs wrestling fans are used to seeing.

Well, if that’s the case, Pat’s here to help yinz aht. With an assist from his video ace pal Evan Fox, McAfee dropped this on today (Mar. 11). It catches you up on all things Pat Mac & sports entertainment — and sets him up as a huge babyface for his WrestleMania match against Austin Theory on Sun., April 3 at AT&T Stadium:

I’m inspired. And ready to see my fellow Pittsburgher Patrick Justin McAfee kick the snot aht a Theory at the most STUPENDOUS show of the year.

You?