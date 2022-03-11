WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 11, 2022) with a live show emanating from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 two-night extravaganza in early April in Arlington, Texas.

Advertised for tonight: Sasha Banks is in singles action against Queen Zelina Vega, and New Day Big E & Kofi Kingston take on Sheamus & Ridge Holland in tag team competition.

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are also listed in the advertising for this card. Lesnar will be looking for revenge after Roman Reigns left him in a pool of his own blood at Madison Square Garden last weekend.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 11