Here’s how to watch Cena’s new series about WWE’s all-time great bad guys (and Miz too)

It was close to one year ago when we first learned some initial details about WWE Evil, a new series created and hosted by John Cena that highlights some of the best bad guys in WWE history.

More information about the series was revealed today, and it’s very simple to watch. The main things you’ll need are a subscription to the Peacock streaming service and the patience to wait until March 24.

The official trailer for the series is embedded at the top of this post. Here is additional background information on WWE Evil, courtesy of WWE’s web site:

Peacock announced today that its first WWE original series, “WWE Evil” will begin streaming exclusively on Thursday, March 24. Created and hosted by John Cena, the 8-part docu-series is the latest expansion of WWE programming on Peacock, and the first-ever original from WWE Studios. Taking an unprecedented look inside the psyche of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE, the series unveils the Superstars’ impact on mainstream culture. “As Peacock continues to expand its WWE programming, we are thrilled to bring the new original series ‘WWE Evil’ to platform, working with the one and only John Cena,” said Benny Reuven, Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “There is no one better to take viewers into the minds of WWE’s fiercest villains than Cena himself. We can’t wait for WWE fans to devour this series.” Each one-hour episode of this psychological exposé, dives deep into a single infamous heel, unveiling rare behind-the-scenes details from some of the biggest names in the industry. These “evildoers” undeniably shaped pop culture through the decades, making a tremendous nostalgic impact that bled into mainstream culture today. “WWE Evil” exposes new details from the characters who defined a generation of WWE including each villain’s history, their key rivalries and career defining moments. “WWE Evil” was created by executive producer John Cena. As the narrator of the series, Cena gets to re-engage his bad side, as well as celebrate other Superstars who became pop culture icons like himself.

The eight episodes in the series will highlight the following all-time great heels, as well as the Miz, in this order:

EPISODE 1 – “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan: Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil. EPISODE 2 – The Miz: From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz. EPISODE 3 – Sasha Banks: There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”. EPISODE 4 – Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE. EPISODE 5 – Randy Orton: Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashes the true demons lurking within. EPISODE 6 – Stephanie McMahon: Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE. EPISODE 7 – Ric Flair: Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains. EPISODE 8 – Roman Reigns: From hated good guy to beloved bad guy; Roman Reigns finds new life by embracing his dark side.

Are you excited to check out WWE Evil, Cagesiders? Which episode(s) are you looking forward to the most?