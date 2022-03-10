WWE 2K22 launches this week. There is a lot of pressure on 2K to deliver a quality product following the glitch-filled WWE 2K20 mess of a broken game.

Downloadable content (DLC) and microtransactions are big moneymakers in today’s video games. With that in mind, 2K has revealed a list of more than 25 celebrities, legends, and other wrestlers you’ll be able to pay extra money to play as via the game’s post-launch content in the coming months.

Here’s their press release with the details:

2K today unveiled the roadmap for post-launch content updates* in WWE® 2K22, featuring fan-favorite WWE Superstars, celebrity guests, Legends, and several rising NXT stars making their franchise debuts. In total, five post-launch content packs will be available featuring 28 new playable characters, providing players with new content for months to come. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22. Notable celebrity additions from post-launch content include WWE 2K22 Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly, as well as social media personality Logan Paul, who is currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania with tag team partner The Miz against the team of WWE 2K22 cover Superstar Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio. Additional post-launch playable characters of note include “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey, Doink the Clown, LA Knight, Mr. T, Rob Van Dam, Stacy Keibler, Cactus Jack, The British Bulldog, Umaga, Yokozuna, and Doudrop.”

Here is a listing of the wrestlers in each of the additional five content packs, as well as the release dates:

Banzai Pack

Release Date: April 26

Yokozuna

Umaga

Rikishi

Omos

Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack

Release Date: May 17

Cactus Jack

The Boogeyman

Vader

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack

Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms

Stacy Keibler

A-Kid

Wes Lee

Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack

Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown

Ronda Rousey

The British Bulldog

Mr. T

Doudrop

Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack

Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

Sarray

The price for each of the separate content packs was not included in the press release. The season pass that includes all five content packs costs $39.99.

Is the temptation to play as Mr. T, Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, Doink the Clown, Doudrop, or Omos enough to get you to fork over the additional money for any of these individual packs, the season pass, or special editions of the game? Will you instead stick with the standard version of the game where you can’t play as Rick Boogs? Or are you waiting a while before making a decision?

Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.