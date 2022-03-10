Ronda Rousey is the big draw on WWE’s upcoming tour of Europe

WWE is heading back to Europe a few weeks after WrestleMania 38. As you can see in the above picture, Ronda Rousey is front and center in WWE’s promotional material for this tour of live events.

Four dates have been announced in late April / early May across the United Kingdom, France, and Germany:

“WWE Live will return to Newcastle, U.K., on Thursday, April 28, followed by London, U.K., on Friday, April 29, 2022, before stopping in Paris, France, on Saturday, April 30, and wrapping up with Leipzig, Germany, on Sunday, May 1.”

The four live events will take place at the following venues:

Newcastle – Utilita Arena (Thursday, April 28, 2022)

London – The O2 (Friday, April 29, 2022)

Paris – Accor Arena (Saturday, April 30, 2022)

Leipzig – QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena (Sunday, May 1, 2022)

These live events will feature the following members of the SmackDown roster:

“Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more*. The Baddest Woman on the Planet, ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey, will also make her long-awaited return to The O2 in London on Friday, April 29, and the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday, April 30. This will be the first time Rousey has performed live in London and Paris since 2018.”

So Rousey is specifically advertised for two of the live events, whereas Universal champion Roman Reigns isn’t mentioned at all.

Let us know in the comments below if you are planning to check out WWE Live in Europe, Cagesiders!