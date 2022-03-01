NXT books ‘Roadblock’ with multiple title matches next week

During this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, Dolph Ziggler said he would be a “roadblock” on Bron Breakker’s path to Stand & Deliver next month in Dallas, Texas. Then the promotion just went ahead and started calling next week’s show “NXT Roadbloack.”

They booked one hell of a card for it, with the following matches scheduled:

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match for the NXT championship. This was originally set to be just Breakker vs. Ziggler, with Dolph getting the title match he earned but I guess Ciampa & Breakker scoring a tag win over the Dirty Dawgs this week was enough to get Ciampa back in the mix.

Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers for the NXT tag team championship. The Creed Bros earned a shot at the titles when they won this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller in a Last Man Standing match. This should be the end of their feud, though this close to Stand & Deliver it wouldn’t be out of pocket to assume they get one more gimmick out of this.

Not bad for an episode of TV, huh?

