Semifinals set in 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The first round of this year’s women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finished up on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0. As with last week, Toxic Attraction had their own lounge to watch all the action.

Here’s what they saw.

In the first match-up of the evening, Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai showed some surprisingly good teamwork against the distracted team of Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta. They had such good teamwork, in fact, that they scored the shock victory to advance to the semifinals when Kai pinned Pirotta.

The Choo Crew moves on.

Later, Raquel Gonzalez got to get her attempt at a repeat started with her new partner, Cora Jade, against the team of Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. It seemed perfectly set up to simply be a showcase for the former team but Leon & Feroz put on one hell of a performance. They still lost, of course, but they looked damn good in the process.

This sets up Choo & Kai vs. Gonzalez & Jade in the semifinals.

Here’s the updated bracket:

