Samoa Joe on the end of his time with WWE, and what’s next

Samoa Joe has had an eventful last year. Released by WWE not once, but twice. Before getting his walking papers the second time, he returned to the ring, won the NXT title for a third time, gave up that belt, and helped several young stars get their feet in the 2.0 version of the the show.

After his release at the start of 2022, Joe’s been named to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. Now he’s considering what comes next for a soon-to-be 43 year old pro wrestler.

He talked about all of that while appearing on Busted Open today (Mar. 1).

Joe explained how his in-ring comeback ended, revealing what the “injury” that led to his vacating the NXT championship in the process. It does sound like with the 2.0 rebrand in the works, he wasn’t going to be champ for long anyway:

“I popped for COVID. It was the weekend, my wife was making stew and I couldn’t smell it. She said, ‘Wow, doesn’t that smell great.’ I said, ‘No.’ “I tested positive on Saturday. By then, Vince wanted to go in a different direction with NXT and he wanted to have the new opening of 2.0 to be with a bang, and I agreed with him. I said, ‘If that’s the case, this is probably what’s best for what your vision is for this product.’ “I went behind the scenes and started working with talent on a one-on-one basis, pulling guys individually in open gyms, working with them, and focusing on these new tremendous prospects that were brought in, and people that were hungry to learn and excited about this newfound opportunity. It was invigorating for me. When you’re working with younger talent that are hungry and want to succeed on a high level, it amps up your own spirit. I was delving into that heavily. Working with Matt Bloom on revising things, training techniques, and evaluating what we were doing already and seeing if we could do it better. “That was really the end of my tenure at WWE.”

He also spoke about what’s next, but not before shouting out several of those talented young people he worked with before he was let the second time.

“Since my departure from WWE, I’ve really been consumed with outside work, outside of the wrestling industry. A lot of cool voiceover stuff, some other things — so, been busy with that. As far as my future here [in wrestling], I kind of started my road back to the ring in NXT. That road never really stopped, just kept training. “And actually it’s funny, being in the PC at the time with a lot of young talent, working with guys who are there now — by the way, I want to put over a few NXT talent... I think The Creed Brothers are going to be amazing, I think Solo Sikoa has the family behind him, I think he’s gonna be another amazing cat. I can go on and on. I think the world of a lot of NXT 2.0 guys. Young Bron Breakker is going to be amazing. I really regret I didn’t get to work with him a little bit more before he’s going to make his eventual rise to the top, because once again, it’s in the genes. He knows what’s up.”

While he’s not revealing anything about a return to performing, Joe makes it clear he’ll be good to go when the right deal comes along:

“But for my future — we’re training. We’re ready. I’m not on paper with anybody, anywhere, we haven’t signed anything. We’re just kind of exploring our options. I’m taking a little time, personally, to be with the family, and shore up things home-side. We’ll see what the coming months hold. Hopefully, it’ll be positive. I’m not really engaged with anybody or exploring that. I’ve been consumed with my other work, which has been nice, we’re now getting back to pro wrestling and seeing where we go from here... “I’m open to whatever opportunity. At this point, I’m blessed enough that I get to make decisions and get to work on things outside of wrestling, which is a rarity when you’re this far in and committed to the business. The discussions haven’t happened yet. I’ve got my team working on stuff and when they eventually connect, we’ll see if something gets worked out.”

Some new information, but not much. Mostly just confirmation Joe’s a class act and a pro. Which wrestling company will get the benefit of his experience and talent?

Stay tuned.