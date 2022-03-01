The WWE 2K22 roster features A LOT of released wrestlers

There have been some rumors about how the long list of wrestlers who were released or departed the company on their own last year wreaked havoc on 2K’s plans for their next WWE video game.

Well, the full roster for WWE 2K22 has been revealed ahead of the game’s release. We don’t know how the 80+ who left Vince McMahon’s company impacted the development & marketing plans. But we do know there are a lot of folks who don’t work there any more that are in the game...

Alexander Wolfe

Ariya Daivari

Billie Kay

Braun Strowman

Brian Kendrick

Cesaro

Danny Burch

Ember Moon

Fandango

Gran Metalik

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Jeff Hardy

John Morrison

Johnny Gargano

Kalisto

Karrion Kross

Keith Lee

Kyle O’Reilly

Lana

Lince Dorado

Mia Yim

Murphy

Nia Jax

Oney Lorcan

Peyton Royce

Samoa Joe

Slapjack

Tegan Nox

Toni Storm

Tucker

Tyler Breeze

William Regal

A few have reacted to their inclusion in WWE 2K22:

Debuting in @WWEgames with the belt, not bad... pic.twitter.com/4WHLoD9ari — SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) February 28, 2022

Yes, Mia Yim and her RETRIBUTION character RECKONING are on the roster. And there’s at least one person in the game who really wishes that list had 33 names on it instead of 32...

Check out the full roster and their ratings here. WWE 2K22 will be available on Mar. 11.

And #FreeAli