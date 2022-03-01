The WWE 2K22 roster features A LOT of released wrestlers

There have been some rumors about how the long list of wrestlers who were released or departed the company on their own last year wreaked havoc on 2K’s plans for their next WWE video game.
Well, the full roster for WWE 2K22 has been revealed ahead of the game’s release. We don’t know how the 80+ who left Vince McMahon’s company impacted the development & marketing plans. But we do know there are a lot of folks who don’t work there any more that are in the game...
- Alexander Wolfe
- Ariya Daivari
- Billie Kay
- Braun Strowman
- Brian Kendrick
- Cesaro
- Danny Burch
- Ember Moon
- Fandango
- Gran Metalik
- Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Jeff Hardy
- John Morrison
- Johnny Gargano
- Kalisto
- Karrion Kross
- Keith Lee
- Kyle O’Reilly
- Lana
- Lince Dorado
- Mia Yim
- Murphy
- Nia Jax
- Oney Lorcan
- Peyton Royce
- Samoa Joe
- Slapjack
- Tegan Nox
- Toni Storm
- Tucker
- Tyler Breeze
- William Regal
A few have reacted to their inclusion in WWE 2K22:
Debuting in @WWEgames with the belt, not bad... pic.twitter.com/4WHLoD9ari— SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) February 28, 2022
Is this real?? Bruh. pic.twitter.com/gZ2fkTMrcH— Mia Yim (@MiaYim) February 28, 2022
Yes, Mia Yim and her RETRIBUTION character RECKONING are on the roster. And there’s at least one person in the game who really wishes that list had 33 names on it instead of 32...
https://t.co/BUePFkiM8R pic.twitter.com/UkyK8bLIqp— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 28, 2022
Check out the full roster and their ratings here. WWE 2K22 will be available on Mar. 11.
And #FreeAli
