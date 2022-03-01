The WWE women’s tag team titles just don’t matter

Just last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Sasha Banks & Naomi formed a new team and immediately asked for a shot at the women’s tag team championship, currently held by Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. One might argue it’s a smart play from those two. There’s no competition for them, so they decided to create that competition.

Of course, the issue is that WWE put itself in this position by never bothering to book a proper women’s tag team division in the first place.

The women’s tag titles have been defended precisely once in 2022 and there have been whole episodes where neither Carmella nor Zelina have even appeared on the show. Even this week, when they accepted the challenge from Banks & Naomi, they did so in a backstage pre-tape between segments, one so inconsequential it wasn’t even uploaded by the WWE YouTube as part of its Raw highlights.

Maybe someday the women’s tag team titles will mean something again in WWE but today is not that day, even with this announcement.

