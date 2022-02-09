Becky Lynch still living rent free in Ric Flair’s head

Ric Flair and Becky Lynch first started beefing over her use of the nickname “The Man”. Things settled down for a while, then heated up again during Becky’s worked-shoot feud with Charlotte Flair last summer.

After Naitch tried to claim he’d won the “The Man” war, it got quiet for a while. But then Ric decided to take up for Ronda Rousey.

Flair & Mark Madden opened the latest episode of the WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast talking about Rousey’s return, and before doing anything else, the WWE Hall of Famer aired a new grievance he has with the Raw Women’s champion:

“She’s not Ronnie. She’s Ronda Rousey, okay? And anybody stupid enough to call her ‘Ronnie’ and make a joke of her presence, and what she brings to the company is out of thir mind, a.k.a. as an example, what is her name now? Big Time Becks. ‘Hey Ronnie, welcome back.’ Wow, that’s exciting. That’s really exciting. ‘Ronnie, welcome back.’ Hey. How ‘bout, ‘Thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not The Man anymore, I’m generic — who am I? Big Time Becks, the Lass Kicker, I don’t know.’”

Madden laughed and got his partner back on track, but that the Nature Boy’s first order of business was a drive-by on Big Time Becks was something.

It was also something Big Time Becks noticed.

“Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe”- Becky Lynch - February 2022 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 9, 2022

No comment from Ronnie.