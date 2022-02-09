A current AEW star is on Seth Rollins’ pro wrestling Mount Rushmore

The challenge of naming a “Mount Rushmore” of anything is in settling on four choices. There are ways around that, of course. Ties are popular choice.

When it comes to pro wrestling pantheons, for instance, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson likes to rotate the names in the last spot every time he answers the question. For his most recent Mount Rushmore, Rocky moved a threeway tie into the fourth position. Do you think he shouldn’t have a seven person Mount Rushmore?

IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT YOU THINK.

Anyway, Seth Rollins is out in Los Angeles doing some pre-Super Bowl press, and he stopped by The Pat McAfee Show. When the SmackDown color commentator asked Rollins for his Mount Rushmore, he gave eight names — by splitting it into a money drawing version, and an in-ring talent one.

Seth’s money-drawing Mount Rushmore is Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hard to argue with that, although you can. Bruno Sammartino and Ric Flair packed a lot of houses, for instance.

His workrate Mount Rushmore might probably more debatable, and not just because of the AEW guy he named last: Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart, and Bryan Danielson.

"I dunno what words are coming outta your mouths right now" ~@WWERollins



WHAT.. WHAT.. WHAT #PMSinLA pic.twitter.com/c454pff9zt — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 9, 2022

Pat & the gang aren’t saying “What?” about Danielson, or any of Rollins’ picks. Even though Stone Cold’s name prompts it, they do Austin’s bit on the show all the time.

Anyway (again), what do you think of Seth’s Freaking Mount Rushmores?