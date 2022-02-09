NXT ratings do even worse than expected on SyFy against Olympics

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 8) episode of NXT. This episode was bumped to SyFy due to USA’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, so drops were to be expected.

And unlike Raw, which faced the same circumstances the night before, the drops were pretty much exactly as bad as everyone feared.

According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, NXT was watched by 400K total viewers, with a .07 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are 35% and 46% less than the week before, respectively. It’s apples to oranges in a lot of ways, but still... yeesh.

For an apples to apples comparison, we can look to last summer, when the Tokyo Games put pre-taped episodes of NXT on SyFy for two weeks. The Feb. 8, 2022 audience number is 23% lower than the average for July 27 & Aug. 3, 2021. The demo rating is 36% worse.

Next week is a loaded Vengeance Day show which will hopefully draw better. But WWE advertised a commercial-free Women’s title match, and teased & delivered Dolph Ziggler from Raw to get these numbers. We’ll see what happens.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.