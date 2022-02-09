Raw ratings hold up surprisingly well on SyFy against Olympics

Raw was bumped to SyFy on Mon., Feb 7 due to USA’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, and the show went head-to-head with coverage of the Beijing Games across all NBCUniversal channels & platforms. The ratings forecast was all doom and gloom.

And those circumstances did result in the lowest viewership and second worst 18-49 year old demographic rating in Raw’s history. The show performed better than a lot of people expected, however — and WWE and their partners at NBCUniversal are probably pretty pleased as a result.

The total average audience of 1.39 million was a ~25% drop from Jan. 31’s Royal Rumble fallout show, and the .36 key demo rating a more than 23% week-to-week decline. But Raw was second only to the Olympics among cable originals, and that’s why nobody is sweating a comparison to last week.

The Feb. 7 numbers probably give us a good idea of WWE’s Monday night baseline, too. Because there was very little fluctuation across the entire show. Check out this hourly breakdown:

Hour One: 1.376 million / .36

Hour Two: 1.449 million / .36

Hour Three: 1.337 million / .36

Between broadcast and cable channels, primetime Olympics coverage netted 10.52 million viewers and a 1.99 among 18-49 year olds. The USA portion accounted for 2.07 million and .40 of that, which is a bigger audience than Raw averages, but a lower demo score. The Games attract more women and better advertisers than WWE, but still... these numbers don’t hurt Vince McMahon & Nick Khan’s negotiating position on their next TV rights deals at all.

Still on SyFy next week, but that shouldn’t cause too much worry in Stamford.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily