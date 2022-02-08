The Dusty Classic 2022 Final is set

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 featured the semifinals of this year’s Dusty Classic tag team tournament with the winners of each bout advancing to the Final at the upcoming “Vengeance Day” show scheduled for this time next week.

In the first match, The Creed Brothers continued their early run of dominance as a team, taking out the Grizzled Young Veterans in a thriller of an opener. Both teams pulled out all the stops in front of a delighted audience who sang “goodbye” to GYV.

Later, MSK’s quest for a repeat continued when they defeated the upstart team of Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, whose Cinderella story comes to an end.

This sets up The Creed Brothers vs. MSK in the Final next week.

“Vengeance Day” is set for next Tues., Feb. 15, 2022, at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The full card: