Dolph Ziggler finally shows up in NXT

After weeks of teases, including running into the likes of Roderick Strong and LA Knight before outright building up a program with NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Dolph Ziggler made his way to NXT 2.0 this week.

The Monday Night Raw star interrupted the Championship Summit Breakker was in the midst of with his title challenger at “Vengeance Day,” Santos Escobar.

“What a moment,” Dolph said, his feet kicked up on the table. “Until I showed up.”

Ziggler congratulated Breakker on his usage of social media, encouraging him to “chase that clout” before disrespectfully asking “who the hell are you?” Ziggler ran down his accolades before hilariously proclaiming he typically loses 99 out of 100 matches but at least he’s good at it.

The one thing he hasn’t done, however, is win the NXT title. Before that could go anywhere, Tommaso Ciampa showed up to crash the party. Before he could get into anything, Escobar got good and pissed off, wondering what the hell was even going on.

It was hard to tell!

By the time it was over, Ziggler and Ciampa were brawling all over the place while Breakker was getting jumped in the ring by Legado del Fantasma, ultimately leaving the champion writhing in pain after putting him through a table.

There wasn’t really much clarity at all here. All we know is Breakker defends his title against Escobar next week.