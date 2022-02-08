Melina wants a singles match with Sasha Banks, but is grateful for Royal Rumble moment

Melina was the first surprise, and second entrant period in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. That meant she got a chance to work with the wrestler who drew entry number one, WWE Grand Slam champion, ESPY winner, and Mandalorian star Sasha Banks.

The opportunity didn’t last long, just 53 seconds by our count. The moment was so brief there was speculation Melina’s elimination might have been accidental. Regardless, it made quite an impression on the 42 year old — and apparently on quite a few fans, as well. This Instagram post starts out as the former Women’s and Divas champion thanking her followers for the love they’ve shown her appearance.

She then expresses her gratitude to Sasha... and wonders what the reaction might be if they got to work one-on-one for more than a minute.

Banks has her own list of legends she’d like to work with, starting with Trish Stratus. The Boss’ own legend continues to grow, too. Sasha is probably high on a lot of past, present & future stars’ wish list of opponents.

Where does a Melina match rank on your Blueprint fantasy booking power rankings?