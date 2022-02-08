 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The build to Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler continues

After the NXT champ’s latest tweet, Ziggler’s teasing showing up on 2.0 tonight.

By Sean Rueter
/ new

For a few weeks now it’s been clear Dolph Ziggler was going to be follow in AJ Styles footsteps as the next main roster WWE Superstar to work a program on NXT 2.0.

Ziggler & his Dirty Dawgs tag partner Robert Roode first spotted NXT’s Roderick Strong & LA Knight backstage at Raw, then Dolph cut a promo on Bron Breakker after the reigning NXT champ mocked him for being thrown out of the Royal Rumble by Bad Bunny & Rey Mysterio.

Breakker responded during Raw last night (Feb. 7)...

... which gave The Show-Off an opportunity to respond in a post-show interview. Ziggler’s not only teasing a future match, but also a confrontation during tonight’s episode of NXT:

Maybe this is how they’ll stack the deck against Breakker and add a little more suspense to his Vengeance Day match with Santos Escobar? Or is it just a way to have Dolph remind us NXT is on SyFy instead of USA tonight?

Join us in our NXT live blog and we can find out together!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...