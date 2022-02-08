In hindsight, the pairing of Randy Orton and Riddle was always going to work. It seemed an odd link up at first but Riddle’s boyish enthusiasm and innocence contrasts nicely with Orton’s aggressive edge. There’s just been something charming about watching Riddle slowly wear down Orton’s defenses, gradually getting him to open up to the point we’ve reached now, where they’re defeating Chad Gable & Otis in a Quiz Bowl to open Monday Night Raw this week.

Segments like that are often fodder for blogs like ours to skewer for how impossibly stupid they are, but the right talent can make it work. Riddle and Orton — with credit to Gable & Otis, as well — are that talent.

You can’t tell me you didn’t have a blast watching them celebrate after Orton made clear he knows exactly how many grams are in an ounce because he bakes, bro. Riddle jumped into his arms and they jumped together with the crowd in unison.

It was wonderful.

So wonderful, in fact, that I’m sad just thinking about the day that Orton inevitably turns on Riddle. It’s going to happen, that much we can be sure of. No matter how much fun they have together, this is the story of the scorpion and the frog come to life.

Damn it.

For now, I’ll keep right on enjoying these two together, for however much longer it lasts.

