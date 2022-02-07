A party, a Beast, and a title match set for Raw next week

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw wasn’t all that newsworthy but WWE did announce plans for next week’s show and that’s plenty newsworthy, especially considering what we’re getting:

Brock Lesnar will be back in front of a live audience, which makes sense considering next week’s show will come just days before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view where he’ll challenge for the WWE championship in the Elimination Chamber match

After defeating Damian Priest this week, AJ Styles will get the chance to become a 4-time United States champion next week

An RK-Broga party, which I guess is like a toga party but with bros? I really don’t know and I think it’s entirely possible and maybe even likely that they don’t know either

For now, that’s all they’ve announced but, as mentioned, it will represent the go home episode of Raw before Elimination Chamber. That means we can expect something with Becky Lynch and Lita, and something to help prepare us for the women’s Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the winner of that match.

See you next week!