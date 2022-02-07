Women’s Elimination Chamber match booked for Saudi Arabia

WWE’s booked another match for Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
It’s another women’s match to go along with Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women’s title against Lita, which is noteworthy because this will be the second straight Saudi show with multiple women’s matches (women weren’t permitted to wrestle on WWE’s first three shows in the Kingdom, then the next two had a single women’s match). It’ll also have major implications for WrestleMania 38. The winner will get a shot at the winner of Lynch/Lita in Texas.
We know five of the six entrants in the match: Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H. The write-up on WWE.com does make it sound like this will be a standard six-person Chamber match, but as you can see on the above graphic, the sixth entrant is shrouded in mystery.
Will there be a qualifying match for that spot, or are they just holding it for a surprise announcement on one of the next two Raw episodes? In either case, fingers crossed it’s Asuka.
Give us your guesses, and check out the updated line-up for a week from this Saturday:
- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg for the Universal title
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s championship
- Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H, and TBA in an Elimination Chamber match for a Raw Women’s title match at WrestleMania 38
- The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders for the SmackDown Tag titles
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
