Women’s Elimination Chamber match booked for Saudi Arabia

WWE’s booked another match for Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It’s another women’s match to go along with Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women’s title against Lita, which is noteworthy because this will be the second straight Saudi show with multiple women’s matches (women weren’t permitted to wrestle on WWE’s first three shows in the Kingdom, then the next two had a single women’s match). It’ll also have major implications for WrestleMania 38. The winner will get a shot at the winner of Lynch/Lita in Texas.

We know five of the six entrants in the match: Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H. The write-up on WWE.com does make it sound like this will be a standard six-person Chamber match, but as you can see on the above graphic, the sixth entrant is shrouded in mystery.

Will there be a qualifying match for that spot, or are they just holding it for a surprise announcement on one of the next two Raw episodes? In either case, fingers crossed it’s Asuka.

Give us your guesses, and check out the updated line-up for a week from this Saturday: