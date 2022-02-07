Chyna among first legends announced for WWE 2K22

For the second time, Joanie “Chyna” Laurer will be a playable character in a WWE 2K video game.
The company’s been embracing (and making money off of) the pioneering wrestler more and more since her tragic death in 2016; WWE 2K22 is not only her second straight appearance in one of their licensed games, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with the rest of D-Generation X back in 2019.
We’ll see if this is another step toward a long overdue stand-alone Hall of Fame induction. In the meantime, check out the Ninth Wonder of the World and fellow Legends Booker T, Macho Man Randy Savage & Big Boss Man in the latest trailer for the Mar. 11 releasing game:
And here’s a list of everyone announced for the roster, along with their overall rating (if it’s been revealed):
AJ Styles
Alexa Bliss - 84
Angelo Dawkins
Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair - 86
Big Boss Man - 81
Big E - 87
Bobby Lashley - 91
Booker T - 88
Cesaro
Chyna - 87
Damian Priest
Drew McIntyre - 91
Eddie Guerrero - 90
Edge
Eric Bischoff
Hulk Hogan (nWo edition) - 92
Kane - 82
Kevin Nash (nWo edition) - 90
Macho Man Randy Savage: 88
Montez Ford
MVP
Naomi
Nikki A.S.H. - 82
Rey Mysterio
Rhea Ripley
Riddle
Roman Reigns - 95
Sasha Banks
Scott Hall (nWo edition) - 90
Seth Rollins
Syxx (nWo edition) - 88
The Miz
The Rock
Pre-order here, if you’re so inclined.
