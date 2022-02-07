Chyna among first legends announced for WWE 2K22

For the second time, Joanie “Chyna” Laurer will be a playable character in a WWE 2K video game.

The company’s been embracing (and making money off of) the pioneering wrestler more and more since her tragic death in 2016; WWE 2K22 is not only her second straight appearance in one of their licensed games, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with the rest of D-Generation X back in 2019.

We’ll see if this is another step toward a long overdue stand-alone Hall of Fame induction. In the meantime, check out the Ninth Wonder of the World and fellow Legends Booker T, Macho Man Randy Savage & Big Boss Man in the latest trailer for the Mar. 11 releasing game:

And here’s a list of everyone announced for the roster, along with their overall rating (if it’s been revealed):

AJ Styles

Alexa Bliss - 84

Angelo Dawkins

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair - 86

Big Boss Man - 81

Big E - 87

Bobby Lashley - 91

Booker T - 88

Cesaro

Chyna - 87

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre - 91

Eddie Guerrero - 90

Edge

Eric Bischoff

Hulk Hogan (nWo edition) - 92

Kane - 82

Kevin Nash (nWo edition) - 90

Macho Man Randy Savage: 88

Montez Ford

MVP

Naomi

Nikki A.S.H. - 82

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Riddle

Roman Reigns - 95

Sasha Banks

Scott Hall (nWo edition) - 90

Seth Rollins

Syxx (nWo edition) - 88

The Miz

The Rock

Pre-order here, if you’re so inclined.