WWE Raw results, live blog (Feb. 7, 2022): Lita is back

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 7, 2022) from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Elimination Chamber event scheduled for later this month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Lita is back after challenging Becky Lynch to a Raw women’s championship match. She’ll have something to say about that. Elsewhere, Riddle & Randy Orton will take on Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl showdown, whatever that means. It’s the final leg of their academic challenge. Riddle will be pulling double duty, as he’s also been announced for a singles match against Seth Rollins. All that and more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 7