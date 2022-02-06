WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Elimination Chamber event set to take place Sat., Feb. 19, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This event is one the company uses as annually as a bridge from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania.

Five matches are official for the card so far:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE championship in an Elimination Chamber match that also involves Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Goldberg did his usual thing of returning out of nowhere, demanding a title shot, and having it granted for no reason other than it’s just sort of the thing he does.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

When Ronda Rousey chose Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 38, that left Lynch without a feud or an opponent for the next show. That changed when Lita showed up to fulfill her promise that she has one more run left in her.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

The Raiders won a match to become top contenders a couple weeks ago and they’re getting their shot at the titles here.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

They really are doing this match on two separate PPV shows in 2022. How about that?

That’s the card.

You in?