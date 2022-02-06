Samoa Joe has it figured out

I woke up far too early this fine Sunday morning and did what most folks with an internet connection in 2022 tend to do — I got online and scrolled social media. I may have missed some important event while I was zonked out for the four far too short hours I managed to sleep for, you know?

Reader, I did not miss any important event.

Instead, I was greeted with a whole lot of bloviating over the latest non-issues that don’t really matter all that much but can be profited from with the right combination of moral indignation and righteous outrage, authentic or not. This is a daily process, one I partake in with enthusiasm, fully aware it is the thing I am doing, entirely empowered to stop myself but wholly unwilling to do so. I’m really not even sure why.

Samoa Joe, on the other hand, has figured it out:

My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It’s amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don’t spend the morning reading the world most prolific idiots propped up by the algorithm. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) February 6, 2022

Yeah, you right, you right.

Then again, if I didn’t hit the ol’ blue bird for my daily fix, however would I see John “promise I’m a real person not just writing but believing these things” Cena’s daily motivation?!?

Embrace creativity, especially in the early stages of exploring. It’s ok not to be perfect at something that brings you joy. Aspire to be better and don’t let critics steal your courage. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 6, 2022

Thanks, John.

Stay happy (and motivated) out there, folks.