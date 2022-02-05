Bron Breakker’s first NXT title defense is set

Shortly after Bron Breakker won the NXT championship from Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil, it was pretty clear who his first challenger would be.

Former Cruiserweight king Santos Escobar didn’t like how quickly the second generation Superstar had risen up the card since the 2.0 rebrand. That led to words, an attempted sneak attack in the most dangerous place on earth (the WWE Performance Center parking lot), and Breakker teaming up with Ciampa to take on Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma lackies Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde.

Now, it’s led to this...

It's official! At #WWENXT Vengeance Day @bronbreakkerwwe will defend his title for the first time as he locks up with the head of #LaFamilia @EscobarWWE for the #WWENXT Championship!https://t.co/ROhk5elmOH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 5, 2022

It should be the main event of a big Vengeance Day show that will air Feb. 15 on SyFy:

- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Santos Escobar for the NXT championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Cameron Grimes for the North American title - Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta for the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship - Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a steel cage match - MSK/Edris Enofé & Malik Blade winner vs. Creeds/Grizzled Young Veterans winner in the Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Worth checking you channel guide for?