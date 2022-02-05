Madcap Moss has Paul Heyman’s respect, and another PPV match

Asked by Corey Graves on the latest After The Bell podcast to name one WWE Superstar he sees a bright future for, Paul Heyman couldn’t. By my count, he listed a baker’s dozen*.

Probably the most unexpected name he advocated for was Baron Corbin’s current sidekick. WWE officials clearly see something in Riddick “Madcap” Moss. The former collegiate football player’s been under contract to the company for almost eight years, and is currently in his third main roster gimmick.

Heyman’s comments were the first time I’ve heard someone with voice backstage go on record for him, though:

“I think, after his initiation with the audience demonstrates just how capable he is, Riddick Moss is going to be a star. I don’t think anyone has a clue just how capable he is. And he’s demonstrated he can walk into any personality that he’s assigned as a task at the moment. When Riddick Moss has the emergence out of his shell, into his next incarnation, the same way the Big Dog elevated his game, upgraded his status, morphed into, evolved into the Tribal Chief — Riddick Moss’ next incarnation in WWE, there’ll be no stopping Riddick Moss. He’s a main eventer.”

It’s not the main event, but the run Moss is on with Corbin now is a lot better than the Mojo Rawley, 24/7 title story, and brief stint on Shane McMahon’s “Raw Underground” he had back in 2020 prior to getting his ACL repaired. It’s led to his second PPV, er, sorry... premium live event match of the year against former WWE champ Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre defeated Moss at Day 1, then Happy & Madcap wrote him off with a backstage attack so he could get his neck injury worked on. The big Scot returned for the Royal Rumble to eliminate them both, then there was a segment last night to set-up this Elimination Chamber match.

It’s not the main event Heyman’s foreseeing yet, but it is a sign WWE likes him in at least the main event gatekeeper role they’ve used Corbin in for years. And that’s not a bad place to be.

Here’s an updated look at the card for Feb. 19 in Saudi Arabia:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg for the Universal title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s championship

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders for the SmackDown Tag titles

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss