Nakamura’s first defense in months one of two upcoming SmackDown title bouts

WWE will film two episodes of SmackDown next Friday night (Feb. 11), and they’ve got a title match lined up for each one.

Next week, if you thought Naomi and Sonya Deville eliminating one another from the Royal Rumble would end their beef... Adam Pearce is still trying to navigate those waters. And when Deville offered the Glowster a shot at SmackDown Women’s champ Charlotte Flair to avoid getting her butt kicked, Pearce rubber stamped that idea.

Next week’s show will also feature Natalya vs. Aliyah in a “Dungeon Style” match that can only be won by pinfall or submission. Aliyah’s last two wins over the Guinness World Record holder have been by disqualification and count out.

In the show taped for Feb. 18 (when Team WWE will be in Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber), Sami Zayn will finally get his Intercontinental title shot. Zayn became #1 contender back on Christmas Eve, but he’s been waiting for champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura, whose been recovering from a hand injury, hasn’t defended the belt since November 10.

Let us know what you think of those (and how Sonya will get involved in Naomi’s match), and check out the highlights from last night’s SmackDown below.

Goldberg emerges to challenge Roman Reigns

Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland

Ricochet & Cesaro vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Erik vs. Jimmy Uso

Aliyah vs. Natalya

Drew McIntyre gets payback on Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

WWE Management grants Sami Zayn and Natalya big matchups

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Los Lotharios

Ronda Rousey to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

Aliyah needs to learn what a Dungeon Match is before next week (Digital Exclusive)

Los Lotharios only lost to New Day because they were distracted (Digital Exclusive)

