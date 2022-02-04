Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair official for WrestleMania 38

You’re not surprised, are you?

Heh.

As promised, Ronda Rousey showed up to Oklahoma for Friday Night SmackDown this week to inform the world just who she decided to challenge for their respective title in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in a couple months in Dallas. Naturally (see what I did there), she chose SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Oh, sure, they tried to feint like she was choosing Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, but that’s all it was. A way to keep at least some suspense while also fanning the flames of a feud they’ll definitely be going back to in the not too distant future.

They also ran an angle where Sonya Deville got in Rousey’s face just enough to get herself wrapped up in an armbar, so we may end up with Rousey getting some forced time off in the form of a suspension. Stay tuned on that front.

But it’s on for the big show come April.

Rousey and Flair have wrestled on pay-per-view before, with Rousey defeating Flair by disqualification at Survivor Series 2018, then both of them losing in a triple threat that also involved Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. Rousey left WWE shortly after and is only just now back in the fold.

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 38 match card: