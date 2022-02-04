Goldberg returns on SmackDown, gets Universal title match at Elimination Chamber

After Paul Heyman explained why he bailed on Brock Lesnar and realigned with Roman Reigns, he asked the live crowd at Friday Night SmackDown to acknowledge the Tribal Chief. You know, the standard stuff.

That’s when Goldberg hit the scene.

“Roman Reigns, I acknowledge you ... as my next victim.”

Then he did what he always does — simply stated they would have a match and where they would have it. It will be a Universal championship match at Elimination Chamber on Sat., Feb. 19, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acted as though they were unsure it would happen, but, again, this is just how WWE books Goldberg.

Arrive.

Demand title shot.

Get it.

Of course it doesn’t matter what his recent record is, or that he’s been off doing his own thing. Hey, at least it’s not the WrestleMania direction, right?

Here’s the updated Elimination Chamber card: