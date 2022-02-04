Nia Jax claims she knows ‘a lot of people in many pro sports’ who bought fake COVID vaccine cards

When Nia Jax was released from WWE last November, one of the reasons, as we came to learn, was the fact that she refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine. As she said it, Vince McMahon told her she wouldn’t be able to fulfill some of her contractual obligations if she didn’t get vaccinated and she stood her ground.

Not surprisingly, fans have reacted strongly to that, taking to social media to voice their opinions on the matter to Jax directly. To that end, Jax has doubled down, standing by her choice to remain unvaccinated.

Today, she took it a step further and claimed to know many in professional sports who have fake cards:

Hahaha! I stand by that too. Honey, if you really think that all your favorites don’t feel the same as I do, you’re sadly mistaken. I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..sooooo https://t.co/CG8PC7cQHJ — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) February 4, 2022

As many in the comments of that tweet mentioned, using or falsifying a vaccine card is a federal offense. It’s also worth noting she doesn’t make clear if she’s talking about anyone in WWE. Either way, it’s quite an explosive allegation to throw around so casually while arguing with random folks on Twitter on a Friday afternoon.