NXT adds a steel cage match to Vengeance Day

A crowbar couldn’t settle things between Tony D’Angelo and Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight returned after taking a beating in that on-a-pole match to cost Tony D a shot at the North American title.

So with one of their themed episodes coming up on Feb. 15 with Vengeance Day, NXT is booking these two in a Steel Cage match for all the gabagool!

This just in!@PeteDunneYxB and @TonyDangeloWWE will settle their score inside a steel cage at #WWENXT Vengeance Day.https://t.co/bsyxGD6Wc6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 4, 2022

Former NXT United Kingdom champion Dunne’s been working main roster dark matches & Main Event tapings recently, but seems poised to remain as a veteran hand in NXT. D’Angelo is one of the stars of the 2.0 rebrand. It’ll be interesting to see how they book what should be their feud-ender.

The Steel Cage match joins these matches already announced for Vengeance Day:

- Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Cameron Grimes for the North American championship - Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta for the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles - MSK/Edris Enofé & Malik Blade winner vs. Creeds/Grizzled Young Veterans winner in the Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Vengeance Day, and next week’s episode with Mandy Rose defending her NXT Women’s championship against Kay Lee Ray, air on SyFy Network due to USA’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.