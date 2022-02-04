This post contains potential spoilers — you’ve been warned.

We’ve already heard, and seen signs, that the main events are set for April’s WrestleMania 38 in Texas. One’s even official! This week’s edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports WWE also has a plan for next spring’s WrestleMania 39 in Southern California.

Those matches are as big or bigger than this year’s, and also help explain why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair is the direction for 2022.

First, on the STUPENDOUS premium live event coming up in a few months, it’s looking like Lesnar and Reigns will each bring a championship to their match. Dave Meltzer’s sources say several people backstage — including Brock and Paul Heyman — are advocating for title vs. title at WrestleMania 38. While that wasn’t originally the plan, many on the creative team think it’s needed to make the match as big as possible, and add something new to a showdown we’ve seen multiple times in the past. Vince McMahon is believed to be leaning that way now, too.

Does that mean Lesnar is reclaiming the WWE belt at Elimination Chamber? Seems like a reasonable thing to expect. Meltzer writes there are “a number of twists and turns to come” in the Reigns/Lesnar story.

On to next year’s ‘Mania, WWE hopes to do it up big in Hollywood (SoFi Stadium is actually in Inglewood, but... marketing). The two main events aren’t really a surprise, and one still depends on the schedule of the biggest movie star in the world. But if things break their way, WrestleMania 39 will have the Rousey vs. Becky Lynch match that was originally supposed to happen in 2018, and Roman vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Could those plans point to even longer reigns for The Tribal Chief and Big Time Becks? No word on titles and stipulations for those matches yet. That won’t stop us wrestling fans from speculating though, will it?

Let us know what you think of these reported plans, and all they could imply, in the comments below.