WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 4, 2022) with a show emanating from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, featuring the fallout show from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just this past Saturday night in St. Louis.

Advertised for tonight: After winning the women’s Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey will make a decision about her opponent at WrestleMania 38. Will she choose to face Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship, or Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s championship?

Also, Paul Heyman has teased that he will “reveal all” about his actions at Royal Rumble that cost Brock Lesnar the WWE championship.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 4