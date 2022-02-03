According to a new report from Fightful, Bill Goldberg will return to WWE and challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at Elimination Chamber 2022. The event takes place on Feb. 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg and Reigns were originally booked to wrestle each other for this very same title two years ago at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns was replaced by Braun Strowman in a last minute change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldberg failed to win the WWE championship in two attempts last year. He last wrestled for WWE in October at Crown Jewel 2021, also in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Bobby Lashley. Goldberg is rumored to have a specific deal for these shows in Saudi Arabia. Based on his own words, this should be the final match on Goldberg’s current contract with WWE.

The rest of the Elimination Chamber card includes the following matches:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Riddle (Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Lita (Raw women’s championship)

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (SmackDown tag team championships)

How do you feel about Goldberg returning to WWE for a Universal championship match against Reigns, Cagesiders?