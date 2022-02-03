The tag team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle has been consistently among the highlights of Raw for the better part of the last year. That’s especially true right now during RK-Bro’s storyline with Alpha Academy.

Given Orton’s well-established history as a wrestler who cannot be trusted, many fans have been expecting him to end the team at any point with an RKO out of nowhere. But it hasn’t happened, and even though RK-Bro recently lost the Raw tag team titles, the team still has a chance to persist through WrestleMania 38.

During an interview on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling, Riddle revealed that the breakup was indeed planned at one point, but Vince McMahon changed his mind:

“...now I’m tagging with, you know, Randy Orton, doing the RK-Bro...he was supposed to turn on me night one. Like literally, he was supposed to turn on me night one. And then Vince, and the crowd, and everybody liked it so much. They were like, ‘You guys willing to like, see if this works?’”

Riddle and Orton both wanted to give it a shot, and the rest is history. That doesn’t mean it was smooth sailing the entire time, though. Riddle was a one-man team last summer when Orton was gone from WWE television:

“It’s been crazy. Randy was gone for three months, I just kept the team afloat. I was always talking about Randy. [I’d] be like, ‘Oh man, he’ll be back soon.’ Like, I had no idea when he was coming back.”

Almost all tag teams in WWE exist to be broken up, so it’s just a matter of time until Orton and Riddle split. But at this point it’s not so easy to predict when it will happen.

How much longer do you want to see RK-Bro remain as a team, Cagesiders?