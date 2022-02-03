WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

There is only a three week turnaround between Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, so WWE will have to figure out the Chamber card relatively fast. Following this week’s news that Lita will compete on the show, WWE has now announced a SmackDown tag team championship match for the card. The Usos will defend their titles against the Viking Raiders:

Erik & Ivar earned this championship fight when they won a gauntlet match on the Jan. 14 episode of SmackDown. The Viking Raiders have not held tag team championship gold in WWE in more than two years. Their reign as Raw tag team champions came to an end in January 2020 at the hands of Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy.

Do they have what it takes to dethrone the longest reigning SmackDown tag team champions in history? We’ll find out in a little over two weeks.

Here is the updated card for Elimination Chamber:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Riddle (Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Lita (Raw women’s championship)

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (SmackDown tag team championships)

How do you like the card so far, Cagesiders?