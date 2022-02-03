WWE has released their preview for tomorrow night’s (Feb. 4) episode of SmackDown, but it doesn’t include any new details: Ronda Rousey is scheduled to appear and make her decision at which championship she will pursue at WrestleMania 38.

Thankfully Paul Heyman has chipped in with his own teaser for tomorrow night. He played a key role in Brock Lesnar’s loss of the WWE championship last weekend at Royal Rumble 2022, and then walked out of the venue alongside Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heyman’s actions prompted a bunch of questions, and he plans to “reveal all” on SmackDown:

Is it really in anyone’s best interest to post conspiracy theories like this, instead of merely enjoying the anticipation until I reveal all on tomorrow night’s @WWE #Smackdown LIVE on @FOXTV?@WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @BrockLesnar — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 3, 2022

I’m pretty sure Heyman’s reveal will address whether or not if his ouster from the Bloodline in December was a ruse all along. But who knows, maybe Paul’s big reveal will instead feature a sexy dance and brazen nudity. It’s not the worst way to spend a Friday night.

Will you be checking out SmackDown tomorrow night to see what Rousey and Heyman have to say?