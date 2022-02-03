Ronda Rousey has a message for Ember Moon

Just four months after giving birth, Ronda Rousey returned to WWE programming last weekend and won the women’s Royal Rumble match. She now gets to challenge Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair for championship gold in April at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

How did Rousey make it back into the squared circle so quickly after becoming a mother? I’m not privy to all of those details, but at the very least, it appears that Athena (fka Ember Moon) played a role.

Rousey took to Twitter last night to thank Athena for helping her prepare for the Royal Rumble:

Thank you for helping me get ready for #RoyalRumble2022 @AthenaPalmer_FG ! If you want her to train you too check out her school https://t.co/pKsdie1CeC — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 3, 2022

The former Ember Moon was one of more than 80 wrestlers released by WWE last year. She appeared to be lost in the shuffle on the rebranded NXT, even being booked on 205 Live shortly before her release.

Athena is a free agent after her 90 day non-compete clause expired this week, and she is already booked in a match against an AEW wrestler. Things look promising for the former WWE wrestler, and getting a public shout out from a star of Rousey’s magnitude certainly can’t hurt.