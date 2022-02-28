Edge goes insane, gets AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

Just one week ago, Edge appeared on Monday Night Raw with an open challenge for anyone willing to step up and make a new moment with him at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 & 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. There were a few phrases contained within his promo that could have been taken as teases for anyone from Cody Rhodes to AJ Styles.

This week he was back to find out who would answer the call.

It was indeed Phenomenal.

“I accept,” Styles said.

“I’m glad because I’ve wanted this match for a long time,” Edge responded.

“But I want the bulldog AJ — I don’t want the guy that’s been playing tag team bitch to Omos for the last year.”

Fighting words!

Edge went full heel here, hitting Styles with multiple cheap shots, including a good old fashioned kick to the nuts, and was roundly booed by the end of the segment. That’s thanks to not one but TWO conchairtos.

The updated WrestleMania 38 match cards:

Night one

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Night two

Winner Take All WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Undetermined