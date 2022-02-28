Finn Balor wins the U.S. championship

Just last week, Damian Priest said he wanted a world class wrestler to challenge him for the United States championship. Sure enough, Finn Balor made his return and they booked a date to throw down on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Columbus, Ohio.

Surprise!

Balor emerged victorious, pinning Priest clean after hitting the Coup de Grace. This marks the first time he has ever won the U.S. title.

As it turns out, it was just as much about Balor getting the victory and, in turn, a spot on the card at WrestleMania 38 — that’s what they kept pushing throughout the evening, at least — as it was about going full bore with Priest turning heel. Instead of working the good guy with a bad side routine, he’s now fully embraced the evil within.

He cut a promo after the match, claiming Balor won because the fans supported him when, despite his best efforts, they never did the same for him. Then he launched a sneak attack and left the new champ laid out, put through the announcer’s table.

This isn’t over just yet.

