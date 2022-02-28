The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio set for WrestleMania 38 night 1

When The Miz brought in Logan Paul as a surprise tag team partner to help even the odds against Rey & Dominik Mysterio, it was clear then that the two squads would be going at it come WrestleMania 38 this April at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. They waited a week to actually make the match official but it is now set.

Not only that, they also announced which night!

Indeed, this tag match will take place on WrestleMania Saturday on April 2, 2022. It is the third match made official for night one, which now includes:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

As for night two, just one match is official, and it’s the headliner:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c) in a winner take all WWE/Universal championship unification match

We’re getting closer and closer to the big weekend!